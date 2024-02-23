Watch Now
CCSD police arrest C.V.T Gilbert Elementary School teacher

Posted at 6:51 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 21:53:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District teacher has been arrested and is facing several charges.

According to the CCSD Police Department, 59-year-old Rima Villaret was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation at C.V.T. Gilbert Elementary School.

The district said Villaret is a Teacher - Early Childhood/Special Education and has been employed by the district since July 2016.

Villaret was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of child abuse or neglect, three counts of battery on a vulnerable person, and one count of false imprisonment.

According to the district, Villaret will not be allowed back on campus.

CCDC records show Villaret is still in custody, as of Thursday night, and she has a court hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

