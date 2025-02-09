Car found but suspect still outstanding from fatal North Las Vegas hit-and-run, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they have located a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run from Saturday morning, but the suspect is still outstanding.

Around 4:06 a.m., officers with NVLPD responded to the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and McCarran Street on reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car. Upon arrival, officers said they found a man in the roadway and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During their preliminary investigation, officers said the pedestrian was crossing Lake Mead Boulevard west of McCarran Street outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police said they suspect the car was speeding, but it's unknown is impairment was a factor at this time.

The search for the suspect vehicle — a beige/tan 1998-2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with a dark-colored roof — concluded on Saturday evening after police said a concerned citizen reported seeing the car with damage and evidence consistent with the collision.

However, police said the suspect remains outstanding and are asking the public to reach out to the department if they have anymore information.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385 -5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

