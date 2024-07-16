Can you help? Person of interest in road rage shooting sought by North Las Vegas police

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in North Las Vegas want help identifying a person of interest in a suspected road rage shooting that left an 18-year-old seriously injured.
The incident was reported on Sunday, May 12 at approximately 6:50 p.m. in the area of Clayton Street and Craig Road, the North Las Vegas Police Department stated in a news release on Tuesday.
Police are hoping the public will recognize the person and vehicle shown on surveillance footage captured during the incident.
They describe the person of interest as a "darker-skinned adult male, last seen wearing a light-colored shirt." The vehicle they're trying to identify is described as a newer model white Chevrolet Malibu.
"Detectives believe the incident starts as the result of road rage that later ended in the shooting and serious injury of an 18-year-old male driving a gray BMW sedan," police stated in the release.
Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or who has any information regarding this incident, is urged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.