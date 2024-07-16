Can you help? Person of interest in road rage shooting sought by North Las Vegas police

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in North Las Vegas want help identifying a person of interest in a suspected road rage shooting that left an 18-year-old seriously injured.

The incident was reported on Sunday, May 12 at approximately 6:50 p.m. in the area of Clayton Street and Craig Road, the North Las Vegas Police Department stated in a news release on Tuesday.

Police are hoping the public will recognize the person and vehicle shown on surveillance footage captured during the incident.

They describe the person of interest as a "darker-skinned adult male, last seen wearing a light-colored shirt." The vehicle they're trying to identify is described as a newer model white Chevrolet Malibu.

NLVPD North Las Vegas police shared these images of a person of interest sought in connection with a suspected road rage shooting that left an 18-year-old seriously injured on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

"Detectives believe the incident starts as the result of road rage that later ended in the shooting and serious injury of an 18-year-old male driving a gray BMW sedan," police stated in the release.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or who has any information regarding this incident, is urged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.