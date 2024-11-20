Can you help locate this driver? Suspect on the run after a fatal crash in Amargosa Valley

(KTNV) — Local and state authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a driver involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.

This happened in Amargosa Valley, according to a social media post from the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials identified the suspect in this fatal hit-and-run as Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo. He's described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe he is driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Silverado with Nevada license plate 283J82.

If you have any information that could help Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol locate Gutierrez-Naranjo, you're asked to call the state police Traffic Homicide Unit at 702-486-4100. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.