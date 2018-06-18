Photos show suspect in fatal overnight stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing overnight.

PRESS RELEASE: Detectives seek suspect in late night #homicide in the 2700 block of S Maryland Pkwy. Two photos of the #suspect are shown. https://t.co/oOROj5cf1S

Anyone with info please call Homicide at 702-828-3521, or @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555. #wanted pic.twitter.com/4mDQMlzBFT — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 18, 2018

They say an argument led to the stabbing of a 55-year-old man at 2797 South Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue, around 11:44 p.m. on June 17.

Interactive Map: Murders investigated in the Las Vegas valley in 2018

Officers believe the man to be homeless and say that he was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center where he later died.

The suspect, who is shown below, fled the scene on foot.

Detectives found surveillance footage that showed the 55-year-old man walking northbound on Maryland Parkway and the suspect arguing with him in a parking lot. The two men then appear to get into a fight, which led to the suspect stabbing the 55-year-old man several times.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50’s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build.