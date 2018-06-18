Photos show suspect in fatal overnight stabbing

Kel Dansby
10:36 AM, Jun 18, 2018
4 hours ago

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing overnight.

KTNV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
They say an argument led to the stabbing of a 55-year-old man at 2797 South Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue, around 11:44 p.m. on June 17.

Officers believe the man to be homeless and say that he was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center where he later died.

The suspect, who is shown below, fled the scene on foot.

Detectives found surveillance footage that showed the 55-year-old man walking northbound on Maryland Parkway and the suspect arguing with him in a parking lot. The two men then appear to get into a fight, which led to the suspect stabbing the 55-year-old man several times.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50’s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build.

