California mother accused of killing son in Nevada extradited to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mother accused of killing her son outside of Las Vegas last month has been extradited to Las Vegas.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Colorado after her son, 7-year-old Liam Husted, was found dead by hikers near the Mountain Springs Trailhead on May 28.

Moreno Rodriguez waived extradition during a Colorado court hearing earlier this month with the judge also ordering law enforcement not to speak with her about the case before being sent back to Clark County.

Tuesday, the 35-year-old is shown as being booked into Clark County Detention Center custody with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Police believe Moreno Rodriguez killed her son while on a road trip from San Jose.

