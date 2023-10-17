California man sentenced for illegally buying firearms in Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man has been sentenced to over five years in prison after illegally buying and attempting to buy firearms in Southern Nevada.

According to court documents, Kenneth Earl Smith Jr. bought or attempted to buy more than 50 firearms in "straw purchases" from licensed firearms dealers in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Pahrump.

During each straw purchase, Smith made false statements to the dealers that he was the one buying the weapons. However, investigators state he was buying them for others. Justice Department officials said Smith also told the dealers he was a Nevada resident even though he lived in Lancaster, California.

In order to carry out those purchases, investigators said Smith gave fraudulently obtained driver's licenses and a Concealed Firearm Permit.

According to the Justice Department, Smith pleaded guilty to eight counts of illegal acquisition of a firearm and one count of engaging in the firearms business without a license. That was in June 2023.

On Monday, United States District Judge Cristina D. Silva to 63 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.