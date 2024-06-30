California man gets jail time for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl pills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man has been sentenced after conspiring with other to distribute hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills across the United States, including here in Las Vegas.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 37-year-old George Anthony Manzo primarily used Snapchat to arrange drug transactions and communicate with customers.

On March 17, 2021, investigators said he sold 500 pills to an individual and on April 2, 2021, he sold 2,000 fentanyl pills to his co-defendant Michel Flores-Paredes.

On June 29, 2021, police pulled over Manzo for a traffic stop. Manzo and his girlfriend were traveling back to Las Vegas from Phoenix where they picked up pills. During a vehicle search, police found approximately 30,000 pills, which contained fentanyl.

Manzo and his girlfriend were released from custody while investigators waited for the drug test results on the pills. After they were released, Manzo, his girlfriend, and their three children fled to Mexico. In December 2021, Manzo was arrested in Tijuana and brought back to the United States.

On January 2, 2024, Manzo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, Manzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released.