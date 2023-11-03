Bullhead City Police: Nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills seized, six people arrested

KINGMAN (KTNV) — At least six people have been arrested and are facing charges after nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized during three separate traffic stops.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, Kingman detectives, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, all of those traffic stops were in Kingman, Arizona.

Bullhead City Police Department

In the first stop, officers seized 2,300 counterfeit "M-30" blue pills containing fentanyl. Police said 31-year-old Jacob Martin Gaul and 30-year-old Cody Gene Siner were arrested for transporting narcotic drugs to be sold. Gaul was also charged with theft and misconduct involving a weapon. Officers found the drugs in a Baby Shark lunchbox.

In the second traffic stop, officers discovered 4,000 counterfeit "M-30" blue pills containing fentanyl and a half ounce of packaged methamphetamine. Police arrested 45-year-old Andrea Joleen Kough and 41-year-old Michael Christopher Young for possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transporting narcotics for sale.

In the third stop, officers arrested 40-year-old Aaron Joseph Fields and 52-year-old Andrew Gavin Stewart for transporting narcotic drugs for sale. Police said they discovered 3,000 counterfeit "M-30" blue pills containing fentanyl. Fields was also arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and kidnapping from an unrelated incident.