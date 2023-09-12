Bullhead City Police: Man arrested for beating, sexually assaulting woman over debt

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — An Arizona man has been arrested after being accused of beating, kidnapping, and raping a woman who owed him money.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the incident happened on Sept. 3.

Police said 42-year-old Christian Villa Hernandez drove to a home in the 1000 block of Holly Street. Investigators said he was looking for a woman who owed him money. Police state Villa Hernandez found her hiding in a closet and began to beat her before kidnapping her and taking her to two other homes in Bullhead City.

Investigators said he continued to beat her to the point where she was unconscious. The victim also told police she was sexually assaulted during this incident.

On Monday, Bullhead City's SWAT team and detectives executed a search warrant at Villa Hernandez's home on Church Street where he was arrested. Investigators also collected several pieces of evidence.

Villa Hernandez was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman on weapons, kidnapping, sexual assault, and disorderly conduct charges.