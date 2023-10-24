Bullhead City man accused of cutting off power to Laughlin air traffic control towers

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — A Bullhead City man is facing charges after being accused of cutting off the power to the air traffic control towers at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, two similar incidents happened at the airport this month.

The first was on Oct. 5. Airport officials told police a suspicious man was outside the secured fence of the traffic control tower carrying bolt cutters. They stated there are several "No Trespassing" signs posted around the commercial. fence.

The second incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 5:45 p.m. Police said they received a report that a man jumped over a secured fence carrying bolt cutters.

They added that for "unknown reasons", he cut off the locks to several electric power panels and removed wires and electric fuses, causing a power outage to the air traffic control tower. When airport security confronted the man, investigators said he took off running into the desert.

A DPS Ranger helicopter was dispatched but police weren't able to find him.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, police saw 30-year-old Kurt Baxter near Miracle Mile and Riverside Drive in Bullhead City. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and an airport security guard positively identified him as the same man from the airport incidents.

Baxter is facing. multiple charges including burglary, criminal trespassing at a critical public service facility, and felony criminal damage.