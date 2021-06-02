Brother, sister arrested for murder of man on Royal Crest Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested for the murder of Sarif El-Amin on May 23 on Royal Crest Street near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road.

Las Vegas police were able to identify the two suspects through social media and cell phone records. They are 21-year-old Rayann Korte Griffith and 22-year-old Devawn Korte Griffith.

El-Amin was found inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say they heard a single gunshot at approximately 5 a.m. and then heard a vehicle crash shortly afterward.

Witnesses also said they saw a thin Black man near the car and then saw him get into a white Chevrolet Camaro and leave the scene.

During an interview with police, Rayann told police that she was with El-Amin and he drove her to her apartment.

She said that her brother, Devawn, had driven the Camaro to the area and was with two other men.

She told police that El-Amin was out of his vehicle and talking to the men when they noticed his gun and asked to see it, El-Amin reportedly said he did not want to show his gun to anyone and began getting into his car. She then reportedly heard a gunshot and saw El-Amin drive away and crash.

Rayann told police that she told her brother that she left her phone in El-Amin’s car and he and the other males retrieved the phone and El-Amin’s gun.

Devawn Griffith refused to talk to police and asked for a lawyer.

Rayann and Devawn were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and are facing charges of open murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery,