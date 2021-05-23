Vegas PD: Homicide detectives at scene near Twain, Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene Sunday morning in the central part of town.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports officers were called to the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road, before 6 a.m. regarding a homicide situation.

#BREAKING: Metro is investigating yet another homicide in Las Vegas.

The latest is on Royal Crest St. near Twain and Palos Verdes.

This is the third homicide I’ve been to personally this weekend. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/v7Przs855N — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) May 23, 2021

Detectives did not release any further immediate details but LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer held a press conference from the scene that can be viewed below:

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates