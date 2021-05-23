Watch
Vegas PD: Homicide detectives at scene near Twain, Paradise

Posted at 7:47 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 10:52:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene Sunday morning in the central part of town.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports officers were called to the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road, before 6 a.m. regarding a homicide situation.

Detectives did not release any further immediate details but LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer held a press conference from the scene that can be viewed below:

