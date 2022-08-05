Breaking: At least one person shot and killed inside Mirage hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a shooting inside a hotel room at The Mirage on Thursday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

"This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available," police said.

They asked people to avoid the area.

A large police presence could be seen at The Mirage and multiple social media users claimed police locked the casino down and wouldn't let anyone leave.

KTNV reporter Sean DeLancey is en route and will report live from the scene at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as soon as they're available.