Boyfriend charged with open murder for allegedly killing girlfriend in central valley, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman died Monday, and her boyfriend is a suspect.

Police said they were notified of a "possible injured person" at a residence in the 1600 block of Golden Arrow Drive. This is near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. Police arrived at the residence around 2:30 p.m.

When police arrived, officers located 50-year-old James Gina III and a dead woman.

Through LVMPD's homicide investigation, officers found that Gina is the woman's boyfriend and is a suspect in her death. Police said he's booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

"The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Police urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.