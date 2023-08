BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is looking for suspects in an alleged attempted home invasion Thursday morning.

Police said the attempted home invasion occurred at Brentwood and Pebble Beach drives around 11:45 a.m.

Any citizens with information relating to this case, please contact Boulder City Dispatch at 702-293-9224 Ext 1.