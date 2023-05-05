Boulder City police find weapons, possible drugs after pulling over drunk driver

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A man is facing multiple charges after being arrested by police in Boulder City.

The department said the driver was originally pulled over for not being able to stay in its lane.

Police said officers noticed the driver was impaired and asked him to do a field sobriety test, which the driver failed.

According to police, the driver also told them he had a gun in his glove box.

Officers said they found that weapon as well as a firearm in the trunk, an illegal micro conversion brace, and a small baggy full of a white powdery substance they believe could be cocaine.

Investigators said the man was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and is facing multiple charges.