Bomb threat received related to Foothill High School in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Clark County School District police report that there was a bomb threat made against Foothill High School in Henderson this morning.

A call was received just before 7 a.m. and students were evacuated to CSN across the street.

Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police and school police swept the school but did not find anything suspicious.

Students were allowed back on campus about 30 minutes later.

Students, parents and teachers can expect a large police presence at the school today.