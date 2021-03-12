UPDATE: Barricade situation at motel on Paradise Road over

UPDATE: Las Vegas police say the barricade ended at about 1:42 p.m. They were able to take the man into custody. No one was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a motel across the street from the Virgin Hotel on Paradise Road near Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas.

Police say they received a call around 10:04 a.m. about a man threatening someone with a knife. The man then went back inside his room and is refusing to come out.

The southbound lanes of Paradise Road is closed in the immediate vicinity. SWAT is on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.