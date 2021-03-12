Menu

Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

UPDATE: Barricade situation at motel on Paradise Road over

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 17:32:30-05

UPDATE: Las Vegas police say the barricade ended at about 1:42 p.m. They were able to take the man into custody. No one was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY
Las Vegas police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a motel across the street from the Virgin Hotel on Paradise Road near Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas.

Police say they received a call around 10:04 a.m. about a man threatening someone with a knife. The man then went back inside his room and is refusing to come out.

The southbound lanes of Paradise Road is closed in the immediate vicinity. SWAT is on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018