Suspects in a barricade in southeast valley surrender to SWAT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two male suspects accused of drawing their guns on a person dropping off groceries led to a barricade early Sunday morning.

Metro Police received reports about a victim who was approached by two males who drew their guns in a threatening manner around 12:19 a.m. near the area of Bermuda and Pyle. The victim drove away after the threats.

The investigation led police to the home where the suspects were located. The suspects proceeded to barricade themselves at the home.

Later, the suspects eventually surrendered to SWAT peacefully.

The investigation is ongoing.