LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of shooting a Las Vegas police officer during an encounter at Allegiant Stadium after Saturday night’s concert was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Lyndon Troung was not in court due to a medical hold but his bail was set at $100,000 by the judge.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of shooting Las Vegas police officer at Allegiant Stadium identified

Troung was also banned from the resort corridor.

His next court appearance is 8:30 a.m. July 8.