Man accused of shooting Las Vegas police officer at Allegiant Stadium identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have identified the man who shot a police officer on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.

28-year-old Lyndon Troung is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with battery with use of a deadly weapon against a first responder; resisting a public officer with a firearm; and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police who were working the first concert at Allegiant Stadium responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m.

They took a man into custody and were walking him to the security office when he gained access to an officer’s gun and shot an officer.

Another officer also received minor injuries during the incident. Both are expected to recover.

He is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow at 9 a.m. July 6.

