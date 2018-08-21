Bail $500K for Ross employee wounded by Las Vegas police after shooting
12:17 PM, Aug 21, 2018
12:20 PM, Aug 21, 2018
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a 37-year-old store employee who was wounded by Las Vegas police after allegedly firing a handgun inside a clothing store.
Mohamed Abdalla Mahmoud stood shackled, supported between jail officers and in apparent pain from his gunshot wound while a prosecutor on Tuesday called it "astonishing" that none of the more than 40 people in the Ross Dress For Less store was wounded in the Aug. 11 shooting.