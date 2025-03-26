LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a three-year-old was found stabbed early Wednesday morning.

WATCH the full briefing with LVMPD Lt. Robert Price here:

Babysitter reportedly stabs and kills 3-year-old girl, says LVMPD

It happened in the 4200 block of Channel Drive, in the area of Flamingo and Eastern, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Price, around 3:30 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a man saying a babysitter had just stabbed his child and then ran away.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man and his three-year-old daughter, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The daughter was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

Officers canvassed the area and located the babysitter, who was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the details surrounding the incident.