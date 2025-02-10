Authorities searching for car involved in hit-and-run that killed one in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that happened in North Las Vegas Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the road with a head injury.

The man was walking south and entered the intersection against a red signal at the same time a white sedan was traveling west on Carey Avenue, police said.

The car hit the pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping.

The man was later pronounced dead at UMC Trauma.

The suspect vehicle is only described as a white sedan with damage to the right front side.

Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com..