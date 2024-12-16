Authorities looking for driver, SUV in connection to Thanksgiving fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding a driver wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that happened on Thanksgiving.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 28, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-15 just north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

A red 2004 Ford Ranger pickup was heading south on I-15 when the driver began to drift right, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver overcorrected, causing him to spin and eventually come to a stop after hitting a concrete median barrier with the back of the truck.

After the crash, both the driver and the passenger got out of the truck, with the passenger standing in the far-left travel lane, authorities said.

An unknown SUV with an unknown driver hit the Ford's passenger and fled the scene.

The passenger of the Ford, 28-year-old Karina Isabel Gonzalez, was taken to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on Dec. 13, 2024.

Investigators from the Nevada Highway Patrol's Traffic Homicide Unit located vehicle parts from the fleeing SUV. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding that SUV.

Authorities said they believe the SUV to be a GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Suburban Tahoe, years 2021-2023, with a damaged driver's side mirror.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Nevada by visiting crimestoppersnv.com or calling 702-385-5555.

To speak directly with a detective, please contact the Nevada Highway Patrol's Traffic Homicide Unit at 702-668-5278.

The investigation is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Traffic Homicide Unit.