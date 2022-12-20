Aunt of toddlers killed in North Las Vegas DUI crash arraigned in court

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The aunt of the two toddlers killed in a suspect DUI crash made their first appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court for arraignment on Tuesday.

According to North Las Vegas police, Kaleah Shaelle Manning, 25, lost control of the mini-van, sideswiping trees, hitting a light pole and a wall, and then crashing into a palm tree head-on. Police say "speeding and impairment" were factors in the crash.

Manning appeared in court with visible stitches on her nose.

The two children, two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer and three-year-old Taeylr Wilmer were not correctly restrained, according to an arrest report. Rose was declared dead at the scene, while Taeylr was transferred to UMC — along with her aunt, Manning and her mother, 23-year-old Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington — where she was later declared deceased.

The arrest report also stated that Manning’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.191, which is more than two times the legal limit.

According to her lawyer, Washington remains hospitalized and did not appear for a scheduled hearing Tuesday.

Manning faces the following charges:

Three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death

Two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death

Two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints

Driving a vehicle with a suspended registration

No proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a travel lane

Two counts of child restraint violation

Washington, the child’s mother, faces the following charges: