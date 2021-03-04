Attempted robbery at Las Vegas car wash turns into gun battle, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men were injured and a woman was nearly hit in the head with a bullet during a gun battle at a car wash in the middle of the night, according to police.

27-year-old Mark Acfalle faces several charges related to the incident, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and six other charges.

An arrest report shows a second man, Jonathan Garcia, was also brought into custody.

Accord to the report, a man named Mario Chaidez and his girlfriend, Shalisa Ness, were at Jet Car Wash in east Las Vegas around 3 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020. They were on their way to McDonald's when they began arguing and pulled into the car wash.

While at the car wash, they were approached by two men. Ness told police that they were ordered out of their vehicle. After exiting the vehicle, Chaidez began fighting with one of the men. Chaidez reportedly pulled his gun during the fight and began shooting. According to Ness, one of the men began firing back as he ran away. This is when she was almost struck in the head by the bullet.

The couple got back into the truck and drove to a nearby apartment for help. A friend at the apartment called 9-1-1 at that time for help.

Garcia, who was shot several times, was found by the police at the car wash.

Police were able to track down Acfalle because of a cell phone that was left at the scene. They were able to match DNA on the phone to Acfalle.

Acfalle was arrested on Feb. 26, 2021.

During an interview with police, Acfalle says he was promised drugs by Garcia if he helped him with the robbery. He also said another man was involved and drove the getaway car.

Both Acfalle and Garcia are convicted felons.

Acfalle is being held at Clark County Detention Center. He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 15.

The status of Garcia is unknown at this time.