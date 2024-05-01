Attacker said 'voices' told him to kill before biting parts of victim's face, according to arrest report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are being released in connection to an early morning attack near the Las Vegas Strip that resulted in a dead victim with a missing eye and ear.

Colin Czech was arrested Sunday on a charge of open murder.

According to the arrest report, police received a call around 4:44 a.m. from a 7-Eleven employee, who reported a man had tackled and punched a customer in the parking lot on Las Vegas Boulevard. The employee also said the man was banging his head on the concrete, appeared paranoid, and was screaming and yelling and pacing in front of the business. The man, described as wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants, eventually left 7-Eleven and walked toward Charleston Boulevard.

Around 5:33 a.m., an employee at an AM/PM on Charleston called 911 after he was told that there was a problem at a bus stop across the street. When the employee went to check, he saw a man on the ground near the bus stop with another man on top of him. The employee described the man on top in a similar manner to the man outside the 7-Eleven.

When officers arrived to the scene at the bus stop on Charleston and 3rd Place, they saw an unresponsive victim lying on the ground with his head near a chain link fence and blood on his face and arms.

The suspect, later identified as Czech, was found kneeling on the ground next to the victim's head. Police said Czech also had blood on his face and hands, and officers said they noticed "biological matter" in his hair, mouth and on his clothing.

When the officers asked Czech what was going on, Czech gave a "blank stare" without saying anything. Czech was taken into custody and when asked what happened, Czech replied, "he attacked me."

While in police custody, Czech was reportedly going in and out of consciousness and was taken to UMC Hospital. After Czech was read his Miranda rights, Czech told police said he is homeless and has been awake for "five days straight" because something is "possessing him." Before coming to the hospital, Czech said he was "getting in a fight" with a guy who he described as a "shape-shifter." According to the arrest report, this is the fight that happened outside of the 7-Eleven.

Czech also said he was "tweaking," "people were telling him things," and he was hearing voices in his head. Czech said the voices in his head were telling him to kill "Drake," who Czech does not know. When officers asked if he did kill "Drake," Czech said yes.

Czech told police he killed "Drake" "through the help of the higher power" and he did not see "Drake" with any weapons. When asked what he used to hurt "Drake," Czech said "my teeth." Czech went on to say he used his teeth to eat "Drake's" eyeballs and ears. After the incident, Czech said he was rushed to the hospital and placed in a "contraption."

Detectives on the case saw an injury on the back of the victim's head and a large laceration to the right side of his head. The victim was also missing his left eye and left ear. Blood evidence at the scene suggests the victim's head forcefully hit the concrete. The victim was pronounced dead from his injuries.