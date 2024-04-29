Watch Now
Police: Fight leads to one man dead, one man arrested

Posted at 11:15 AM, Apr 29, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man was arrested on a murder charge after an early morning fight on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, authorities received a report of two men fighting in front of a business in the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers found both of the men near the 300 block of Charleston Boulevard.

One of the men was found unresponsive and bleeding from his head. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other man, later identified as 31-year-old Colin Czech, was taken into custody. The investigation revealed Czech attacked the victim at some point.

Czech is held on a charge of open murder at the Clark County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metro Police Department by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

