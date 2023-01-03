Assistant Sheriffs to share new details on two officer-involved shootings from weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police will provide additional details on Tuesday afternoon of two officer-involved shootings that occurred on Dec. 30.

Assistant Sheriffs James Seebock and Sasha Larkin will meet with members of the media to discuss additional details of the shootings that occurred near the 4000 block of Colusa Circle and in the 10500 block of Angel Dreams Avenue.

These briefings will take place on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on ktnv.com.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.