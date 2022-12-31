Suspect in road-rage incident dead following officer-involved shooting on Nellis and Bonanza, police say

A suspect was shot by Las Vegas police after failing to cooperate with a vehicle stop and pointing a weapon at officers, officers say.

On December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:01 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call referencing a road rage incident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

During the incident, the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Arriving officers were able to locate the suspect and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.

Police say the suspect refused to stop and fled the area. The officers initiated a vehicle pursuit that culminated near Colusa Circle and Sacramento Drive.

At this time, officers discharged their duty weapons striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting of 2022. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.