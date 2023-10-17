Arrest report: Two North Las Vegas men facing charges for assaulting transgender woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two North Las Vegas men are facing charges after being accused of kidnapping, raping, and burning a transgender woman.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Aug. 23, 2023.

During an interview with police officers, the woman told police she met a man named Diego Verduzco on Aug. 22 on a dating app named Scout. She said the two decided to hang out and Verduzco got a LYFT for her from her house to his address. According to the woman, they started drinking and she noticed that Verduzco was also consuming methamphetamine. She said they then went to the Strip and walked around Bellagio and Caesars Palace for about 30 minutes and then drove back to Verduzco's house.

According to the victim, when they arrived, Verduzco was "irritated that his roommates were playing loud music." When she told him to shut up, she said Verduzco said "she is lucky he doesn't kill her". She then told him she would fight back if he touched her and Verduzco allegedly "punched her one time in the chin and was knocked unconscious."

The victim said when she regained consciousness, Verduzco and one of his roommates, later identified as Daniel Corpus-Perez, bound her wrists and ankles with wire. She then said she was thrown on the ground and Verduzco began to urinate on her before sexually assaulting her.

The report states the victim said Verduzco then pointed an AR-style rifle at her forehead and told her that "she better behave or she's going to die." According to the victim, she tried to untie the wire and when the pair noticed, they grabbed a knife, cut the front of her shirt and told her that "she better start behaving and she better not try to run away." She said they continued to punch and kick her for several hours and also burned her with a black torch lighter. The victim also told officers that Verduzco also made her watch "woke" YouTube videos saying the entire incident was her fault.

According to the report, the victim was dropped off about a block away from her house at 3:58 p.m. the next day. She said Verduzco made her walk the rest of the way home. She told officers her step-brother saw her walking up to the house, helped her inside, and called 911.

Court records show the pair are facing several charges including sexual assault, first degree kidnapping, battery to commit sexual assault, assault, and robbery. They're set to appear in court later this month.