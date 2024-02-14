Arrest report: Two Florida men arrested for jumping on field during Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Florida men are facing charges after jumping onto the field during the Super Bowl.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Alex Gonzalez and Sebastian Rivera-Jimenez bought tickets for the game.

Around 6:15 p.m., the two jumped over a security barrier in the stands in the southwest corner of the field at Allegiant Stadium and started running on the field, which disrupted the game.

The two were apprehended by Apex Security, arrested, and taken to the Clark County Detention Center. Jail records show the two aren't in custody, as of Wednesday.

Both have been charged with prohibited conduct at an athletic event.

According to Justice Court records, the pair are scheduled to be back in court on April 17.