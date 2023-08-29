Arrest report: Tourist accused of attempting to kidnap child at Las Vegas pool

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Florida man is facing charges for attempting to kidnap a child at a Las Vegas pool.

According to an arrest report, this happened on Saturday night at the The Grandview resort.

Several witnesses told police that Sheldon Barber was loitering near the pool, wasn't wearing a bathing suit, was staring at guests, and approached several of them without being spoken to.

One witness told police she was hanging out by herself whenever Barber started staring at her. She said it made her feel uncomfortable so she walked to a different part of the pool area, where she found her cousin. She said Barber followed her, approached both of them, and asked them questions like where they were from and how old they were. She said her cousin told him they were hanging out with the family and the two left the pool.

Another witness said she was at the pool with her son, playing with him, and teaching him how to swim. That's when she said Barber approached them and said her son was a "mommy's boy". When she asked Barber if he had any kids, he said he did but they were in school, which she thought was odd since it was a Saturday.

She told police Barber extended his hand to her son. Her son thought he wanted to shake hands but instead, Barber yanked him out of the pool and tried leading him away from the area. However, the boy's mom said her son ran back to her in the pool and said that Barber was "dangerous". She asked him what that meant and her son said Barber had asked him to come with him to the bathroom.

A third witness told police after this incident, Barber started watching another family and a little girl who appeared to be four years old. After this, security spoke with Barber and he left the pool.

When officers arrived, they searched Barber and found an herbal supplement for sexual performance. The report states officers believed they had probable cause and placed Barber under arrest.

He's facing several charges including kidnapping of a minor and luring a child to engage in a sexual act. He made his initial court appearance on Tuesday.