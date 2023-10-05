Arrest report: Third suspect facing charges for 2015 murder of Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been more than eight years since 72-year-old Las Vegas native Eugene Elliott was found dead in his home. On Sept. 28, a third suspect was arrested for his murder.

According to an arrest report, the incident originally happened on Aug. 19, 2015 at Elliott's home at 5268 Crater Circle in southeast Las Vegas.

The report states a pool cleaner showed up to Elliott's home and noticed the garage was open and Elliott's silver Cadillac ATS sedan was gone. That's when the cleaner spotted a blood trail leading from the pool to the sliding glass door at the back of the home, which was open. When he looked inside, he told officers he saw Elliott's nude, bloody body on the floor near the kitchen and he called police.

Officers said Elliott had been shot and cut white plastic zip ties at the scene indicated he had been restrained.

On Aug. 21, 2015, the Cadillac was found in a parking lot near Denning Street and Aurora Beam Avenue. The report states the vehicle was unoccupied and was on large bricks with the wheels and tires missing. On Aug. 28, 2015, police said they had a car thief in custody. According to the report, the thief identified Donte "Active" Murphy as the person who stole the Cadillac and that he had been trying to sell Cadillac rims.

On Sept. 25, 2015, the arrest report states a woman spoke to officers who said her close friend, Derek Fox, told her he had committed a violent robbery with a woman named Claudia "Flaca" Hernanez. She told officers that Fox said the group tied up an elderly man and when he tried to run to the kitchen to get a knife, Fox shot him. The woman said Fox also "implicated Murphy in the murder".

Fox was arrested by Las Vegas police for an unrelated crime. However, when he spoke with officers, Fox said the group knew Elliott had a nice gun collection so they went to his house to confront him.

According to the arrest report, officers interviewed Hernandez on Nov. 7, 2015 and at the time, she denied any involvement in the robbery or murder.

On Feb. 28, 2023, officers said they received a report on fingerprints found at the scene of the crime. A print belonging to Hernandez was found inside the house, which police said confirmed she was involved in the heist.

The arrest report states that officers stopped Hernandez in a vehicle near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway on Sept. 28, 2023. She was detained and taken to LVMPD headquarters where she was interviewed by detectives. According to the report, Hernandez denied any involvement in the crime and added "she would never hurt an old man."

When officers said they found her fingerprints inside the home, the report states Hernandez said she may have used drugs with Elliott at the home or Elliott brought her and another female prostitute home with him. She also told officers "her memory was so bad, she may have forgotten what happened eight years ago."

Hernandez is facing an open murder charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.