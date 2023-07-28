Arrest report: Teen shot and killed man at Luxor after attempting to rob him

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teen is in custody after being accused of shooting and killing a man while trying to rob him in his Luxor hotel room.

According to an arrest report, this happened on June 29. The report states Emma Kusak called police saying she shot and killed someone on the 12th floor and she ran away from the scene. When police responded to the scene, they found a man, later identified as Charlie Satrustegui, who had been shot twice in the head and was dead.

During an interview with officers, Kusak told police she met Satrustegui on the Bumble dating app about two months ago. They exchanged phone numbers and became friends. Over those two months, the report states the pair sent about 30 text messages back and forth.

On June 28, Satrustegui texted Kusak asking if she wanted to hang out since he was going to be visiting Las Vegas and traveling from California. The report states the pair bought alcohol at 4 p.m. at Albertsons before going to Satrustegui's hotel room at the Luxor. Kusak said the two did about eight shots of vodka and he showed her his handgun and told her he liked to hunt and go shooting. The gun was put in the nightstand next to the bed. She told officers they fell asleep around 1 a.m.

According to the arrest report, Kusak said the two woke up at 3 a.m. when Satrustegui told her she had to leave his room because her coughing woke him up and he couldn't take it anymore. Kusak said she tried to call friends to pick her up but no one answered their phone. She said she didn't want to call her parents and had nowhere else to go and that she became desperate.

She told police she took Satrustegui's gun in order to rob him and take his wallet, three phones, and car keys. She allegedly told him to "give her his s***". He gave her his keys but then lunged for the gun, which is when Kusak said she shot him. When he fell to the ground, Kusak said she took the phones and $300 cash from his wallet before driving away.

The report states Kusak drove Satrustegui's vehicle a few blocks away and left the wallet, phone, and car keys inside. Then, she said she took an Uber to Wingstop, near Rainbow Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard, before calling police and saying she was willing to turn herself in. The report states Kusak told officers "I didn't mean to do it" when she was taken into custody.

Kusak is facing charges for open murder, robbery, and grand larceny. The 18-year-old is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 1.