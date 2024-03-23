Arrest report: Suspected shooter claims man was stalking him prior to altercation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspected shooter allegedly told Las Vegas police the man he shot was stalking him and attempted to murder him prior to a fatal altercation.

The incident happened on March 13 in the 5700 block of Ritter Lane, which is a residential neighborhood off of Hacienda Avenue, between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road.

When officers arrived, they found man, later identified as Markos Sayegh, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

According to an arrest report, a neighbor told police that because of constant problems and police at the house, neighbors know of the people that live there. He said the home belongs to Sayegh's ex-girlfriend.

During an interview with detectives, the ex-girlfriend told police that Sayegh uses methamphetamine regularly, was hearing voices, and was acting erratic. She said Sayegh rode up on a bike and approached the porch to speak to her and the two got into an argument. She told police she went inside but Sayegh continued yelling from the front porch.

About 10 minutes after that argument, she said a friend heard gunshots and ran inside saying Sayegh had been injured.

Five days after the shooting, Sayegh's ex-girlfriend contacted police saying the person who shot Sayegh was a man that she only knew as "Duck". She added "Duck" had claimed he was in a standoff with Sayegh on March 10.

On March 19, she directed detectives to his home and police were able to identify the man as Donald Holmes.

While investigating, detectives discovered that Holmes was already in custody and had been arrested on March 18 for shooting someone near Alcove Avenue and Arcadia Avenue in Spring Valley.

During an interview with detectives, Holmes told police there was an "ongoing feud" between him and Sayegh. He claimed Sayegh was stalking him and attempting to kill him. He said he was in a standoff with Sayegh on March 10 and believed Sayegh shot a round off into the air in Holmes' kitchen.

Police said Holmes denied being involved in the murder.

However, police contacted another witness who told police that Holmes confessed to her after the fact and she told them details that were not released to the public at the time.

Holmes is still in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, according to CCDC records. He is facing an open murder charge and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.