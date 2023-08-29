Arrest report: Several injured after attack at Salvation Army shelter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing multiple charges after attacking several people at a Salvation Army shelter.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Saturday at 1:39 p.m. at the shelter located at 35 West Owens Avenue.

An arrest report states a witness told police he noticed a fight between Myron Kinsey and several others. He told officers that Kinsey was holding a knife and that another man was bleeding. When he approached the group, Kinsey left the room.

According to the arrest report, a second witness went into the hallway and saw a man lying face down on the floor and Kinsey holding a fire extinguisher. The witness told police he saw Kinsey strike the man in the back of the head. When the witness tried to get between Kinsey and the man, Kinsey allegedly threw the extinguisher down on the man's head and walked down the hallway.

As several tenants tried to help the injured man, witnesses told police that Kinsey returned and started another fight. During this fight, witnesses said Kinsey got a broomstick, broke it, and was threatening others. When he realized witnesses had called 911, the report states Kinsey retreated into a bathroom and surveillance video showed the tenants holding the restroom door closed until police arrived.

Detectives spoke with the on-duty supervisor at the Salvation Army who told them that Kinsey had only been a resident for two days. However, at 7:40 a.m., the report states Kinsey went to the supervisor's office saying "Mother ****** keeps ******* with me about slamming the door!" The supervisor advised Kinsey to try to keep the peace. At 8:40 a.m., another tenant went to the office to tell the supervisor about a situation between him and Kinsey. He was also advised to keep the peace.

According to the arrest report, the two victims were taken to University Medical Center. The man who had been injured by the fire extinguisher had serious fractures and bleeding in his skull. The stab victim was treated for eight different wounds to his upper body. The report states the victims are 72 years old and 44 years old. However, no further details about their identities or conditions have been released, as of Tuesday afternoon.

As for Kinsey, he was taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He's facing seven charges including battery, attempted murder, and assault. He's scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 12.