Arrest report: Nine-time felon, sex offender accused of exposing himself to kids at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nine-time felon and sex offender is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to children at Harry Reid International Airport.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Jan. 18 near the Terminal 1 baggage area.

The report states officers at the airport were stopped by a limo driver and another airport employee who states a man who appeared to be homeless had pulled his pants down in front of juveniles near the doors that lead out towards the limos. They described the man as wearing dirty tan pants and carrying a black backpack.

Officers searched. the area and spotted the man pulling up his pants next to the money refill machine, near the doors that lead to Delta and American Airlines. Police said he had pooped on the ground next to the machine. When they asked the man why he didn't go to the restroom, he allegedly told them it was an accident.

The man was identified as Elliot Dew, Sr. The report states officers recognized his name because he had previously been removed from Harry Reid International Airport for trespassing on Dec. 20, 2023. At the time, he had been cited for damaging a vehicle and still returned to the property after he was warned not to come back.

A records check shows Dew is listed as a sex offender and has been convicted on multiple charges, including attempted sexual assault, indecent exposure, grand larceny, cocaine possession, and arson.

Dew was taken to the Clark County Detention Center following the January incident at the airport. He is still in custody, as of Thursday. Court records state Dew is scheduled to be in court for a competency hearing next Wednesday.