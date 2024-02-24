Arrest report: Man threatens, urinates on Las Vegas police officer after DUI arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing multiple charges after being accused of driving under the influence and threatening and urinating on a police officer.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened early Monday morning. A woman called police and said she had been at Arizona Charlies that night and saw her ex-husband, identified as Frank Afoa, walk up to the bar and start drinking heavily.

She told police she lives nearby by and offered to let Afoa stay with him so he didn't have to drive home impaired. She said Afoa initially agreed but while walking to her vehicle, he was "agitated" and got into his vehicle and started "driving aggressively". She said she followed Afoa in her vehicle to make sure he didn't get into a crash and hurt himself.

Police spotted Afoa and stopped him near Flamingo Road and U.S. 95. While looking at Afoa's driver's license, officers discovered he was a convicted felon.

The report also states he had different addresses listed on his driver's license, vehicle registration, and the address he originally provided to LVMPD. When officers asked him what his current address is, Afoa allegedly told officers he lives in Samoa and only works in Las Vegas.

Officers stated that Afoa had "bloodshot/watery eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath as he spoke and a noticeable sway while standing still".

Afoa was taken to the Clark County Detention Center after officers said he threatened to kick out a patrol vehicle window and punch an officer in the face because he wasn't allowed to urinate on the side of the road "in plain view of the public". At While Afoa was being processed, the report states he "removed his penis from pants and urinated directly onto [officer's] leg and the floor of CCDC".

Afoa is facing multiple charges related to not complying with registering his address as a convicted felon, an unlawful act with bodily fluids, and his third and DUI.

Court records show Afoa has previously been convicted on multiple battery and DUI charges. As for the latest incident, court records show he has posted bail, with conditions that he is not allowed to drive and is on alcohol monitoring. He was released on his own recognizance.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 5.