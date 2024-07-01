Arrest report: Man stabbed several people in 'unprovoked' attacks on Las Vegas buses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after stabbing several people in "unprovoked attacks" in downtown Las Vegas.

According to an arrest report, the three incidents happened on Thursday, June 20, between 8:55 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

The first incident happened on a bus near 101 E. Bonneville Avenue.

Police interviewed a man who said he and his wife are visiting from California. He said they got on the bus and were heading from downtown back to Circus Circus. When they sat down, they were facing the back of the bus and saw a man, later identified as Devinski Tunggadewa, who was "acting erratic."

He told police they were on the bus for about five minutes before Tunggadewa lunged at him and stabbed him about 25 times. He told police that he "fell to the ground and went limp" and "felt he was going to die as his body went numb."

The report states his wife also told police that Tunggadewa was "talking to himself and being belligerent and aggressive for no reason." She said it appeared he was talking to himself and that at one point her husband made eye contact with him. That's when Tunggadewa allegedly said said "you mother****ers making eye contact with me, I'll **** you up."

According to the report, the RTC driver told police that passengers were yelling at him to stop the bus because of a fight and he was unaware someone had been stabbed. As soon as the bus stopped, he told police the passengers ran off and he pushed a "panic button" to alert his supervisors and police that something had happened on the bus.

Tunggadewa then got off the bus and ran away, going northbound on Casino Center Boulevard.

Police said they received a call about a second stabbing less than an hour later.

Tunggadewa got onto a second bus at 4th Street and Carson Avenue and was spitting on the floor before rubbing it in with his shoe. A man asked Tunggadewa why he was doing that because there were a lot of diseases and germs that are spread on the bus. That comment "angered the suspect" and the report states Tunggadewa took out a switchblade knife and started stabbing the man in his head and left elbow.

When a second man stepped in to try to help pull Tunggadewa off him, Tunggadewa allegedly turned on that man and started stabbing him as well. Passengers yelled at the bus driver to stop and he did. The report states Tunggadewa got off of that bus and ran away from the scene, going down 10th Street.

Tunggadewa then went to Circa. An employee told police a customer approached her and asked to get into the Legacy Club. She said the club has a dress code, which he didn't meet, so she told Tunggadewa that he couldn't come in. She also said "he was very intoxicated."

The man showed her his hands and she said she could see blood on them. As Tunggadewa moved closer to her, she asked him to back up and said she would call security. That's when Tunggadewa allegedly hit her in the head before walking away.

Officers were able to compare all of the surveillance video to confirm the same suspect had carried out the attacks. They were able to locate Tunggadewa who was arrested at Fremont Street and Sixth Street.

The report stressed that the attacks were "completely and astonishingly unprovoked."

"Tunggadewa appears on video to be intentionally seeking out altercations with strangers in order to carry out these attacks," the report reads in part. "Tunggadewa had multiple opportunities to leave the area after the first stabbing, but instead he heinously attacked three more victims in a second and third event by violently stabbing them over and over."

Jail records show that Tunggadewa is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, as of Sunday night. He is currently being held on $1 million bail.

He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, assault, and battery.

Court records show he is scheduled to be in court on July 9.