Arrest report: Las Vegas police officer used databases to stalk ex-fiancée

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is facing multiple charges after allegedly stalking his ex-fiancée, Rebecca Wolfson, a judicial candidate and the daughter of Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

According to court documents, Wolfson said she ended her relationship with LVMPD officer Christopher Young in July 2023. She told officers that Young "has not responded well" and has sent her "lengthy text messages stating how they still needed to reconcile and be together".

On Aug. 19, 2023, Wolfson said someone visited her at home and the next morning, she received a message from Young asking to have his firearm back because he "can't be having random people have access to it".

Court documents state Young learned the license plate for the man who had visited Wolfson and wrote it down in the "note" application on his cell phone. Documents state that on Aug. 21, Young accessed police databases to do a record check on the vehicle and then assigned himself to a "call for service related to his job duties".

On Aug. 22, 2023, Young agreed to meet at a police station so his firearm could be returned to him. Wolfson "covertly recorded their conversation" and Young repeatedly asked her about a car in front of her house, which is when he texted her about the gun.

On Oct. 21, 2023, one of Wolfson's friends visited her. Around the same time that the man arrived at her home, Wolfson said she received a notification on her phone that a device had connected to her router and she believed it was a person who already had the username and password for her WiFi. After searching Young's cell phone, police showed Young's phone connected to Wolfson's network around midnight, showing he was near her home.

When Wolfson's friend left her house on Oct. 22, he noticed the passenger window of his vehicle had been broken into and there was a large dent. He told officers he saw two rocks in his car and a rock lying on the ground. Cell phone records showed that during the same time frame, Young's heart rate went from his normal rate of 80 beats per minute to 140 beats per minute.

After the incident was reported to police, officers canvassed the neighborhood for video surveillance and spotted a man matching Young's description walking near her home, throwing something in that direction, and running away.

On Oct. 23, 2023, Young contacted by officers to be interviewed. According to court documents, he told them he didn't want to speak about the incident but asked about the severity of the crimes that police were investigating.

Wolfson told police she believed Young has been driving past her home and "been in the area where she was at" several times, which police later confirmed through video surveillance and search warrants on Young's cell phone.

Young was arrested and has been released on his own recognizance, meaning he didn't have to pay bail. Court records show that he is under electronic monitoring and has been ordered to stay away from Wolfson.

LVMPD said Young has also been suspended without pay and that he has worked for the department since 2016.

Young is facing stalking and vehicle damage charges. His next court date is scheduled for March 12.