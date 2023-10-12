Arrest report: Las Vegas man used bear deterrent to rob at least five businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is behind bars after being accused of committing a series of robberies throughout the Las Vegas valley.

According to an arrest report, police state Christian Phillips carried out at least five robberies between Aug. 28 and Sept. 30 and victimized at least 11 people.

Police said the first incident was on Aug. 28 at Honolulu Boba on West Flamingo Road. The report states a man, later identified as Phillips, walked in wearing a mask and glasses and asked for access to the restroom. A shot time later, women in the store said they "began to suffer from an airborne irritant" and had to leave the business in order to breathe. After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said Phillips was seen wearing a gas mask and when he saw the women run out, Phillips allegedly grabbed a register and ran out of the back of the business.

The arrest report Phillips used the same MO to carry out robberies at Roberto's Taco Shop on Warm Springs Road on Aug. 29, Subway on West Flamingo Road on Sept. 28, the Coffee Bean on West Charleston Boulevard on Sept. 29, and Denny's on West Sahara Avenue on Sept. 30.

When looking at all the robberies combined, police said Phillips got away with around $1,200.

According to the arrest report, police were able to use surveillance footage to match Phillips' hand tattoo to the robberies as well as the shoes and baseball hat he wore, and the vehicles he used to get away.

On Oct. 1, the report states officers searched Phillips' home and found evidence including two black hats seen in four robberies, two light-colored pairs of shoes, a Frontiersman bear attack deterrant spray bottle, Coffee Bean coupons, a gas mask, and two cash drawers.

Investigators said Phillips was taken to LVMPD headquarters and given an opportunity to explain what happened but that Phillips "had no remorse or desire to speak with detectives."

Clark County Detention Center records show Phillips is in custody, as of Wednesday, Oct. 11. He is facing 11 robbery charges and six burglary charges. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 18.