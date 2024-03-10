Arrest report: Las Vegas man steals over $300k in copper, tools from Fontainebleau casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Fontainebleu casino worker is facing several charges after being accused of stealing over $300,000 in copper and tools from the resort.

On Feb. 26, Las Vegas police received a call from casino security stating there had been an ongoing issue with copper theft and they think they had identified a possible suspect and his vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, police identified the man as Alejandro Dejesus.

According to an arrest report, over the span of three weeks, casino security had received reports that copper piping, fittings, and other tools went missing. They also observed copper piping had been cut from different construction areas around the property, including a mechanical room.

On Feb. 25, security spotted a man inside a mechanical room and asked him for his credentials. Dejesus allegedly told them he didn't have them but he was a construction worker and was just cleaning up. Security also saw multiple power tools and cut pieces of copper piping next to Dejesus. He then told security his construction ID was down in his car and he would go grab it. Instead, he got into a vehicle and drove away.

The report states Dejesus left a backpack behind and security found copper shavings, used saw blades, and a mask.

Police identified his vehicle and while doing a records search, investigators discovered Dejesus had been selling metals to Champion Recycling since 2002. According to the report, since September 2023, Dejesus had sold approximately 22,000 pounds of copper and metals and was paid $51,461.

Officials at Champion Recycling told police they had previously questioned Dejesus about the amount of copper and that Dejesus told them he was a union plumber and it was leftover material from job sites. However, records from the local plumbing union reveal he is not.

On March 1, LVMPD detectives stopped Dejesus, who was driving down Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, and arrested him.

During an interview with investigators, Dejesus told police he used to work as a general labor worker at the casino and had been let go in January 2023. He said that's how he knew how to get into maintenance floors of the Fontainebleu and how he knew which pipes to cut so that water wouldn't rush out of them.

According to the arrest report, Dejesus said he stole the copper because he was laid off from his job at the Fontainebleu, was denied unemployment, and had to steal to provide for his family. He said he had been taking copper and materials multiple times a week over the last year.

Dejesus is facing grand larceny, destroying personal property, burglary, and contempt of court charges. Court records show a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.