Arrest report: Las Vegas Amazon employee accused of stabbing co-worker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Amazon employee is facing charges after being accused of stabbing a co-worker with a box cutter.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Oct. 12 around 9:30 p.m. at a warehouse facility at 6401 Howdy Wells Avenue.

The report states the victim told officers he was walking with woman about to go on break when he saw his co-worker identified as 40-year-old Kenneth Durhal. The victim told officers he started making jokes about braids in Durhal's hair and that several women laughed at the joke.

According to the report, Durhal allegedly told the victim to "check him out" and waved him over towards the bathrooms and locker rooms. The victim said he walked in the bathroom and thought Durhal was upset since he "was making fun of him in front of other people" and they were going to "hash out" what had just happened.

When Durhal met the victim inside the bathroom, the victim told police he was immediately pushed and put into a head lock. The victim states Durhal yelled he was "going to kill him" and started trying to stab him with a silver box cutter. The victim said Durhal also punched him several times in the face and busted his lip. He added he was able to break away from Durhal and was able to run out of the bathroom.

By the time officers arrived, Durhal had left for the day and police took him into custody at his home in Henderson.

During an interview with detectives, the report states Durhal said he was in a bad mood when he went to work because he "dropped his lean", which he described as a cough syrup drink. The report states he also told officers he ate mushroom bars and was "upset he was not getting a high from it."

The report states the victim told Durhal that he was trying to make him lose his job. Durhal told officers he was confused on what was being discussed and that's when the victim waved him over and told him to go to the bathroom. Durham said the victim was the one who initiated contact and that Durhal had to fight to get the box cutter away from him.

According to the report, police said Durhal's story was inconsistent throughout the interview and the victim did have minor lacerations to the left side of his head and the back of his neck as well as a busted lip. However, he refused to be taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Court records show that Durhal is facing domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, and attempted murder charges. He's scheduled to be in court on Thursday.