Arrest report: Home invasion suspect strangles child to point of unconsciousness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing multiple charges after being accused of two separate home invasions.

According to an arrest report, this happened on Oct. 26 at an apartment complex near Hacienda Avenue and Spencer Street, east of Harry Reid International Airport.

The report states that a woman and her 11-year-old son were at home when they heard the front door handle to their apartment being "turned or manipulated." The woman told police she thought her husband had arrived home and was carrying something heavy and having trouble getting the door open.

When she opened the door, a man, later identified as Kareem Hollins, was standing there and he immediately forced his way into the apartment. The woman told officers he overpowered her as she was trying to push the door closed. She said she ran outside and started screaming for help. Meantime, the suspect closed the door behind her and locked it.

According to the report, the woman continued screaming for help until neighbors came outside to help her. They couldn't get the door open so the report states a neighbor broke the front window to the apartment, which caused Hollins to open the front door and run away.

The woman told police when she went inside, her son was on the floor, unconscious, lying on his back with his mouth open. The report said he had injuries to his neck, upper chest and face. The 11-year-old was taken to University Medical Center to be treated. His condition is unknown as of Tuesday afternoon. He later told police he asked Hollins if he could go outside to his mom and that Hollins allegedly replied "I can't hear you" and "I'm gonna go hard mode on you" and then began attacking him.

The report states officers in the area located a suspect who matched Hollins' description given by the mother. He was taken into custody after a "foot pursuit".

While investigating the incident, police said they learned about another burglary, which occurred at an apartment complex east of the scene. The person who lived there said he was at home with his wife when Hollins opened their back door and came inside. The man told police he confronted Hollins and "a struggle ensured". The man said Hollins punched him in the stomach but he was able to force Hollins out the front door.

Jail records show Hollins is facing multiple charges including burglary, home invasion, battery, child abuse, kidnapping, and attempted murder charges. He's scheduled to be in court on Nov. 14.