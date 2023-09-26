Arrest report: Henderson woman accused of decapitating boyfriend

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson woman is facing multiple charges after police found her boyfriend's headless body in a home near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road.

Officers were called to the home in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive on Aug. 7, responding to a report from a person who believes they found a relative dead.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man dead at the scene. Police investigation revealed that his death was a homicide and suspected his girlfriend, Devyn Michaels, was the suspect.

According to an arrest report, when officers responded to the home, they saw the body of a man, later identified as 47-year-old Johnathan Willette, who was lying on his stomach. Police said his head had been severed from his body and wasn't in the living room. Officers also reported smelling chemicals, believed to be ammonia and bleach, and it appeared that chemicals had been applied to the body due to the fact that "smoke was observed emanating from the severed neck area of the body."

Police said the person who reported Johnathan's death was his mother, Yoko, alongside her boyfriend. The arrest report says Yoko lives at the residence with her son, but Michaels does not. Yoko told police that her son was in the process of moving out with Michaels because they were "trying to get back together."

However, in an interview with Michaels, she says she's married to Johnathan's son, Deviere, and that they live together. She clarified that the marriage was to help with her medical issues and that Johnathan was moving back for their two daughters.

Investigators spoke with his girlfriend, 45-year-old Devyn Michaels, who originally told police that Willette was in the garage of their home smoking marijuana and that she left and told him that she would see him later. She told officers she drove to a CVS Pharmacy to pick up medication for her daughter.

In a separate interview with police, she told officers her daughter had told her that an unknown man approached her and Willette at a store and told Willette that he "was coming for him".

The arrest report states that during the course of the investigation, Michaels took a polygraph test. The polygraph examiner stated the results showed she had a "significant reaction" to the question "if she participated in any way in the death of Johnathan." When officers asked why she reacted that way, she allegedly told police that she hit Willette in the back of the head with a wood stick because he was abusive to her and that when Willette had custody of their daughters, he was having one of the girls take showers in front of him and she didn't like it.

She told police she "did not want to kill Johnathan and only wanted to hurt him enough that he would have to go to the hospital because she wanted him out of the way so she could figure out what she could do with her children." In an interview between police and Deviere, he says that he does not have a good relationship with his father and that he was not around when he was younger.

Michaels is accused of open murder and was placed under arrest and transported to the Henderson Police Department Main Station.

Michaels did another interview at the station with detectives. A detective asked her if there was a possibility that she killed him and did not remember, according to the arrest report.

She answered, "Yes sir, it is very possible."