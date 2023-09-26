Arrest report: Former employee returns to Popeyes restaurant, shoots at manager

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Popeyes employee is facing charges after shooting at the general manager of the restaurant he used to work at.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Sept. 7 at the Popeyes located at 4830 West Sunset Road.

During an interview with police, the general manager told officers that earlier in the day, there was a group text with several employees, including 25-year-old David Bravo, about who was supposed to be working that day. She said it eventually led to Bravo arguing with another coworkers before the GM asked them to stop, which they did.

The report states that at 2 p.m., Bravo reported for his shift. However, the GM said he was still upset about the group chat. She said she asked him to let it go but he said he couldn't and that it was a "hostile work environment." He said he was going to walk off the job and the GM told if that if he left, "he would be abandoning his job and would be fired." That's when the report said Bravo threw bathroom keys on the floor and hit a glass jar causing it to fall over.

Investigators said that at 7:45 p.m., Bravo returned to the restaurant and walked up to the drive-thru window and "demanded to speak with [an employee]." Whenever she walked towards the window, the report states she saw Bravo tapping the glass with a silver handgun. She said she immediately turned around and yelled at her employees to get down and take the customers into the bathroom to protect them. According to the report, Bravo fired one shot into the drive-thru window and left. No one was injured during the incident.

Officers found Bravo's contact information and called and texted him requesting he get in touch with police. The report states Bravo replied through text messaging and told police he had retained a lawyer and requested that authorities speak with them. Bravo's attorney called police and said Bravo wanted to turn himself in, which he did on Sept. 9 at 11 p.m.

Police said Bravo's attorney said he would bring the gun that was used. However, he did not and the report states he told police he didn't know what happened to it.

Bravo is facing assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure charges.