Arrest report for Las Vegas mother of dead child found in hot house released

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The arrest report for the mother accused of killing her 5-year-old child has been released.

According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Kemaya Taylor was acting strangely before it was discovered that her child was dead on June 28.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas police say child's death appears heat-related, mother arrested

One of her neighbors told Las Vegas police that Taylor was sitting with her children, who were wrapped in blankets, in her driveway a couple of days prior to the death being discovered.

She had also been seen throwing rocks at vehicles in the neighborhood and breaking a truck window with a KitchenAid mixer.

Police observed that she appeared to be suffering from some sort of “mental illness” when they made contact with her on June 28.

Police also said Taylor’s residence was in “complete disarray” when they entered.

They began searching the home and discovered a locked bedroom door. They kicked the door open and discovered two girls. A 5-year-old girl was lying in the bed, covered by a blanket, and a 2-year-old girl was standing next to the bed.

A police officer noticed that the child on the bed was unresponsive and began CPR on the child. Responding medical personnel pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

Police say that the bedroom was extremely hot. The windows were closed and a humidifier was also in use. The temperature at the time of the search warrant and body exam was recorded at 101 degrees.

Police say they attempted to interview Taylor but she was extremely uncooperative. She reportedly did say she was the “son of Jacob” and she “killed it” and it was a “necessary sacrifice.” She also demanded on being transported to an “insane asylum.”

Taylor, who is facing murder and abuse charges, was scheduled to appear in court last Thursday but she refused to appear. Her next court date was scheduled for July 15.

The younger child was taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has not released the mother's mug shot.

